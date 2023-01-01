Tens of thousands of travellers were stranded at Philippine airports after a power outage knocked out communication and radar equipment at the country's busiest hub in Manila, forcing hundreds of flights to be cancelled, delayed or diverted.

Aviation authorities detected a "technical issue" on Sunday morning involving the air traffic management centre at Manila's domestic and international airport.

More than 360 flights in and out of Manila were cancelled, diverted or delayed, affecting around 56,000 passengers.

There were chaotic scenes at check-in counters across the country as thousands of people tried to re-book tickets or find when their flights might take off.

Others who had boarded their aircraft before the glitch was announced waited for hours and were then disembarked.

Airport officials did not initially specify the cause of the problem.

But transportation department secretary Jaime Bautista said the air traffic management centre, which controls inbound and outbound flights, "went down" due to a power outage that resulted in the loss of communication, radio, radar and internet.