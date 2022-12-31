Barbara Walters, a prominent US television journalist, has died, ABC News announced. She was 93.

Walters joined ABC News in 1976 and was a news broadcaster and longtime anchor and correspondent.

"Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself," Bob Iger, the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, which is the parent company of ABC News, said in a statement.

"She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state to the biggest celebrities and sports icons," he said.

According to CNN, which cited her spokeswoman, Cindi Berger, "Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones."

"She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women," Berger told CNN in a statement.

The American journalist is known for her effective technique in interviews of world-renowned figures, according to Britannica.

Interviews with prominent figures

ABC News said Walters was the first female anchor on an evening news program.