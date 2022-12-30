China has appointed Qin Gang as its new foreign minister, state radio reported.

Qin, 56, and currently China's ambassador to the United States, replaces Wang Yi, who has been foreign minister for the past decade.

Following his appointment on Friday, Qin will return to Beijing from Washington after 17 months as China's 11th ambassador to the United States.

A rising star in the foreign ministry, Qin rose through various positions including as the ministry's spokesman and postings at the Chinese embassy in Britain.

In an essay published in American bi-monthly magazine the National Interest this week, Qin gave an overview of China's position on foreign policy and reiterated that China-US relations were not a zero-sum game.

Assertive posture

Qin also served as foreign ministry vice minister and had served Xi as his chief protocol officer between 2014 to 2018 before his promotion to assistant and then vice foreign minister.