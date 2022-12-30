President Joe Biden has signed off on a $1.7 trillion spending bill that will keep the US government funded through the next fiscal year — notably including another big package for Ukraine's war effort.

Biden, vacationing over the New Year's holiday on Saint Croix in the US Virgin Islands, tweeted a picture of himself signing the bill into law on Thursday.

"It'll invest in medical research, safety, veteran health care, disaster recovery" and funding for programs combating violence against women, Biden tweeted. It also "gets crucial assistance to Ukraine. Looking forward to more in 2023."

The funding bill won Republican support in the evenly divided Congress, ensuring easy passage — and notching up another legislative win for Biden as he ends his second year in office.

Even critics have expressed grudging admiration for the Biden administration's ability to get results as the 80-year-old Democrat closes in on a decision over whether to seek another term in 2024.

The bill includes $45 billion in emergency military and economic aid for Ukraine, which is battling a full-scale Russian attack.