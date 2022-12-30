Britain's cost-of-living crisis has turned into a bitter winter in households trying to keep their energy bills down: Some lecture flatmates for keeping the lights on and others move to better heated homes.

Common energy-saving measures also include not using heating during the day, and buying an electric blanket instead of switching on radiators.

It can be challenging for people in shared accommodation, with relationships complicated by different lifestyles and salaries, which means they must compromise to lower their bills.

Household electricity and gas bills have rocketed across Europe this year, after key energy producer Russia attacked Ukraine in February.

In Britain, the average domestic energy bill has roughly doubled over the last 12 months, in turn creating a cost-of-living crisis as wages fail to keep pace despite the government's partial subsidy for fuel.

The energy crisis has also sparked deep concern over the number of Britons forced to choose between heating or eating.

Fuel poverty

Simon Francis, campaigner at pressure group End Fuel Poverty, said the fuel crisis was hitting everyone.