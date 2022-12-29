WORLD
3 MIN READ
Salvador mayor arrested for graft as President Nayib Bukele continues purge
Authorities arrested Nercy Montano, the mayor of Soyapango city, which is currently besieged by the military as part of the Salvadoran president's war against criminal gangs.
Salvador mayor arrested for graft as President Nayib Bukele continues purge
Since the beginning of December, 8,500 soldiers and 1,500 police have surrounded Soyapango, the third-largest city in the country. / Reuters
December 29, 2022

Salvadoran authorities arrested the mayor of Soyapango, a city currently besieged by the military in its war against drug gangs, the attorney general's office said, with the official accused of corruption.

"In compliance with our mission to watch over the interests of society, tonight, an arrest warrant was executed for the mayor of Soyapango, in an operation coordinated with the police," the country's Attorney General's Office said on Twitter.

Nercy Montano is accused of embezzling public funds, breaching her duties to the detriment of public administration and misappropriating labour quotas.

Since the beginning of December, 8,500 soldiers and 1,500 police have surrounded Soyapango, the third-largest city in the country, located on the outskirts of the capital San Salvador.

The military siege was set up as part of President Nayib Bukele's war against criminal gangs.

READ MORE:El Salvadoran troops conduct second major gangs crackdown

Mayoral workers uprise

At least 2,000 soldiers have also surrounded two other neighbourhoods in the Salvadoran capital since December 24.

Recommended

For the past fortnight, Montano had been facing protests by mayoral workers who were demanding payment of back wages and other labour benefits.

As part of the protests, the workers stopped collecting garbage in the city.

The detained mayor is part of the Nuevas Ideas party, which is the government's most important ally in Congress.

Bukele, referring to the mayor's arrest on his Twitter account, said that fighting corruption "is a necessity" that is "unavoidable".

"We have to uproot the bad, so that the good can grow," he said.

READ MORE:NGOs report 'widespread' violations in El Salvador's war against gangs

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people