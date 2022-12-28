Indian police are investigating the sudden deaths of a wealthy Russian politician and and his travelling companion at a luxury hotel, authorities have said.

Police said on Tuesday they were reviewing CCTV footage, questioning hotel staff and waiting on detailed autopsy reports, but so far, there was no sign of foul play.

"All possible angles as regards to the deaths of two Russian nationals are being verified," regional police chief Rajesh Pandit told the AFP news agency.

The body of Pavel Antov, 65, was found on Saturday in a pool of blood outside his lodgings in eastern Odisha state, where he was on holiday with three other Russian nationals.

His death came two days after another member of the travel party, Vladimir Bidenov, was found unconscious after suffering an apparent heart attack at the same hotel and could not be revived.

Bidenov's heart attack had likely been caused by binge drinking and a possible drug overdose, Pandit said.

"So far it seems that Antov accidentally fell from the hotel terrace," he added.

"He was probably disturbed by the death of his friend and went to the hotel terrace and likely fell to his death from there."