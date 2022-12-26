Zeynep, a 23-year-old German shepherd mix from Türkiye, could soon be officially recognised as the oldest living dog in the world.

The dog's elderly owner from the Turkish capital, Ankara, has urged the Guinness World of Records to officially confer the title to her loyal companion.

Zehra Oya Buldu, 75, has recently applied to the world’s most famous recordkeeper with the help of a fellow animal lover.

The evaluation process of Zeynep has already started, and she has recently underwent a third inspection to determine her age, said her owner.

“The most important test is the bone age scan," veterinarian Resat Nuri Aslan, said, after examining Zeynep.

Aslan also gave the ageing dog a general checkup in Ankara.

