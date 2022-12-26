Monday, December 26, 2022

Ukraine aims for a peace summit in February: Foreign minister

Ukraine's foreign minister has that his government is aiming to have a peace summit by the end of February, preferably at the United Nations with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as a possible mediator, around the anniversary of Russia's war.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia could only be invited to such a summit if the country faced a war crimes tribunal first. “Every war ends in a diplomatic way," he said. “Every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.”

Kuleba said that Ukraine will do whatever it can to win the war in 2023, adding that diplomacy always plays an important role.

Kazakhstan provides 41 generators for Ukrainian hospitals

Kazakhstan donated 41 generators to be used in Ukrainian hospitals, the war-hit country's Health Ministry announced.

"They will be transferred to regions that are under attack by Russian aggressors and where they are most needed — in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv," the ministry said in a statement on Facebook late on Sunday.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko said each of the generators would help provide uninterrupted power to operating rooms, intensive care units, and oxygen stations, the statement added. "The batch of generators was delivered thanks to the work of the inter-parliamentary friendship group 'Ukraine-Kazakhstan' chaired by People's Deputy Serhiy Nagornyak," it noted.

Ukraine seeks India's help with 'peace formula'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy said he sought India's help with implementing a "peace formula" in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The conversation comes at a time when India is seeking to strengthen trade relations with Moscow while Western nations introduce new measures to limit Russia's funding of the war.

"I had a phone call with PM Narendra Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency," Zelenskiyy wrote on Twitter. "It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation."

Ukrainian power grid operator introduces emergency shutdowns in multiple regions

Ukraine's sole power grid operator said that it introduced emergency shutdowns in multiple regions across the country, including the capital Kiev, due to an excess of energy consumption.

"Currently, due to exceeding consumption limits, emergency shutdowns have been introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Lviv, and Kiev regions, and in the city of Kiev," Ukrenergo announced on Telegram. It also said repair work is ongoing at generation facilities and several power grids have been damaged as a result of nine Russian attacks recently.

"Due to the scale and complexity of the damage, restoring the equipment and functioning of a number of key facilities requires considerable time … Operators are doing everything possible to improve the situation with electricity supply in the country," a Ukrenergo statement said. It also noted that the capacity deficit in Ukraine's power system remains significant.

Russia killed Ukraine 'saboteurs' trying to cross border

Russia's FSB domestic security service said it had killed a group of saboteurs from Ukraine that attempted to cross into a Russian border region.

"As a result of a clash on December 25, 2022, four saboteurs, who attempted to enter the territory of Bryansk region from Ukraine, were killed," the FSB said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

A video shared by news agencies and attributed to the FSB showed several bloodied bodies sprawled on the ground, wearing winter camouflage and carrying guns.

Kiev's Botanical Garden struggles to save its tropical plants

In the lush greenhouses of Kiev's National Botanical Garden, staffs are struggling to save a decades-old collection of tropical plants after months of Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid led to electricity outages, threatening the garden's heating supply.

"These collections cannot be restored. This is not a greenhouse with cucumbers and tomatoes... The loss of this collection would be a great national loss for Ukraine," said Lyudmyla Buiun, responsible for tropical and subtropical plants.

Ukrainian drone downed at Russian air base, 3 killed

Russian air defence troops have downed a Ukrainian drone as it approached an air base in southern Russia and three people died after being struck by debris, Russian news agencies said.