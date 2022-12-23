The United Nations and other groups have urged countries in southern Asia to rescue as many as 190 people believed to be mostly Rohingya Muslim refugees aboard a small boat that has been adrift for several weeks in the Andaman Sea.

"Reports indicate those onboard have now remained at sea for a month in dire conditions with insufficient food or water, without any efforts by States in the region to help save human lives," the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said in a statement on Friday.

"Many are women and children, with reports of up to 20 people dying on the unseaworthy vessel during the journey.

"All states have a responsibility to rescue those on the boat and allow them to safely disembark in line with legal obligations and in the name of humanity," it said.

Most of those on board are thought to be Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar who had lived in crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh for as many as five years and are seeking a better life in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Messages they reportedly sent by satellite phone to their families describe their situation as desperate.

The UNHCR said unverified reports indicated the boat is currently north of Aceh in Indonesia.

The journeys are often made this time of year, when seas are usually calmer but remain treacherous, especially because the vessels used by human traffickers are often dilapidated.

Earlier this month, an oil exploration support vessel rescued more than 150 Rohingya after their boat started taking on water and handed them over to Myanmar authorities.

On December 18, the Sri Lanka navy rescued 105 Rohingya refugees whose boat was adrift and sighted by fishermen.