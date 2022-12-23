More than three-quarters of British companies have reported that the trade agreement between the European Union and Britain has made it difficult for them to increase sales and grow their business, a British Chambers of Commerce survey showed.

The survey of more than 1,168 businesses, which was published on Wednesday, showed significant challenges for UK firms trying to use the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) that was signed in 2020 to allow tariff-free trade with the European Union once Brexit took effect.

More than three-quarters (77 percent) of British firms said the TCA is not enabling their business to grow or increase sales.

"It has coincided with the start of a forecast lengthy period of recession and economic and supply chain shocks caused by the war in Ukraine," the report said.

The survey also showed that as many as 42 percent of product lines previously exported from the UK to the EU were stopped during the first 15 months of the TCA.

"In 2022, UK goods exports to the EU recovered through the end of Q1 and into Q2, but by the end of Q3, goods exports (which had been inflated by fuel exports to the EU) had tipped once again into negative territory, and services exports remained flat," it noted.

About 92 percent of the businesses surveyed were small and medium enterprises.

New rules, new hurdles