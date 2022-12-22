TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to press on anti-terror campaign in Syria, Cavusoglu tells Blinken
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call that Ankara will not place a timeline of its operations in Syria.
The statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry says Cavusoglu emphasised to Blinken that "Türkiye's fight against terrorism will continue with determination." / AP
December 22, 2022

Türkiye will continue its anti-terror operations within Syria as part of Ankara's security strategy, the Turkish foreign minister has told his American counterpart. 

In a phone call on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the policy of Türkiye towards its war-torn neighbour, Syria.

The statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Cavusoglu emphasised to Blinken that "Türkiye's fight against terrorism will continue with determination."

In recent weeks, Türkiye's forces have been targeting PKK/YPG terror group in Syria, which has been launching attacks in  Türkiye, including the deadly bombing in Istanbul's Istiklal in November.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had also declared that Türkiye will never compromise "on terror attacks launched from northern Syria."

Erdogan added that Ankara will not "give a date" for anti-terrorism operations, it'll simply take action against those who threaten its security.

During the call on Thursday, Cavusoglu and Blinken also exchanged views on the latest developments in Ukraine, particularly the implementation of the grain deal, which Ankara mediated.

Cavusoglu and Blinken also discussed NATO enlargement, Ankara's F-16 procurement process, as well as bilateral visits in the upcoming months.

