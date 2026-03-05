British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s decision to allow the US to use British bases for what he described as “defensive” strikes against Iran has triggered political criticism, diplomatic friction with Washington and renewed debate in the UK over the legacy of Iraq.

Starmer initially refused to allow the United States to use British bases for the first wave of joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, arguing that Britain does not support “regime change from the skies.”

The dispute intensified after US President Donald Trump accused Britain of being “very, very uncooperative,” adding that Starmer was “not Winston Churchill.”

But after Iranian retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the region, including incidents affecting British forces, he approved the limited use of the bases for what he described as defensive operations.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Starmer defended the move as rooted in both legal and strategic considerations.

“It is my duty to judge what is in Britain’s national interest,” he told lawmakers, adding that any action must have “a lawful basis” and a “viable thought-through plan.”

A ‘middle ground’ under strain

Security analysts say the government is trying to maintain a narrow path between alliance obligations and domestic political constraints.

Neil Melvin of the Royal United Services Institute said Britain’s position reflects a broader European struggle to reconcile international law with geopolitical realities.

“Much of the European initial response was that international law should be upheld,” Melvin said, noting that Starmer initially argued it would be illegal for the UK to allow US strikes from its bases.

But developments on the ground have complicated that stance.

“The reality of international politics and the overwhelming power of the US to change the situation” has forced governments to adjust, Melvin said, describing Britain as attempting to occupy a difficult “middle ground.”

As the conflict evolves, he warned, the contradictions in Europe’s position may become increasingly visible.

Limited scope and significant constraints

Anthony Dworkin of the European Council on Foreign Relations argues that the British decision is more restrictive than critics suggest.

Access to British bases, he said, is limited to defensive targets — specifically Iranian facilities being used to launch attacks against regional partners that were not previously part of the conflict.

That means the US cannot use British territory to strike a broad set of targets inside Iran, including buildings belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, missile production sites or nuclear facilities.