Hundreds of right-wing extremists are wanted for arrest in Germany, the Berlin-based Taz newspaper has reported.

According to Wednesday's report, there were open arrest warrants for 674 people from the far-right spectrum as of September 30.

The information was provided by the interior ministry in response to a parliamentary inquiry made by the radical leftist opposition party The Left.

According to the information, 33 of the arrest warrants were related to a "politically motivated violent offence" and 151 to "crimes with right-wing motivation" such as the display of unconstitutional symbols or incitement to hatred.

The remaining cases involved general crimes such as theft, financial scams and fraudulently obtaining social welfare benefits.

Between March and September this year, 326 arrest warrants for people from the right-wing spectrum were executed, or were settled legally, the ministry said.

A member of The Left party faction, Martina Renner, who had asked for the parliamentary inquiry, called for stepped-up pressure to search for right-wing extremists who are on the run.

