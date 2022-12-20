UK nurses have staged a second unprecedented strike amid an increasingly acrimonious fight with the government for better wages and warnings that patient safety could be jeopardised.

Up to 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are holding the latest one-day stoppage Tuesday after walking out last Thursday for the first time in the union's 106-year history.

They are demanding an inflation-busting pay increase to make up for years of real-terms salary cuts, but the government insists recession-hit Britain cannot afford anything above a roughly 4-5 percent rise.

"We need more money, we need more staff, we need patient safety," said Lucy Savage, 21, on a picket line outside Aintree University Hospital in the northwestern city of Liverpool.

"We're overworked and underpaid, the National Health Service (NHS) is just a shambles."

Suni George, 45, said his pay had hardly changed in his 17 years working as a nurse.

"We get a lot of tax so even when the annual income looks like it's gone up, we don't have more money," he said outside the same hospital.

Decades-high inflation

The striking nurses are just some of numerous UK public and private sector workers taking industrial action over pay and working conditions, as they grapple with a cost-of-living crisis worsened by decades-high inflation.

The UK consumer prices index is currently running at nearly 11 percent.