North Korea has carried out an "important final-stage test" for the development of a spy satellite, which it will complete by April next year, state media said.

Monday's report comes a day after Seoul's military said it had detected launches by Pyongyang of two medium-range ballistic missiles, the North's latest in a year of unprecedented weapons tests.

Analysts say developing such a satellite would provide North Korea with cover for testing banned intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), as they share much of the same technology.

The launches were "an important final-stage test for the development of (a) reconnaissance satellite", a spokesperson with the North's National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency on Monday.

Conducted from Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Tongchang-ri, Sunday's test confirmed "important technical indices" including camera operation in space, and data processing and transmission capabilities of communication devices.

State media also said the vehicle carrying the "test-piece" satellite – which included cameras, image transmitters and receivers, control devices and batteries – reached an altitude of 500 kilometres (311 miles) when it was fired at a high angle.

READ MORE: DPRK fires two ballistic missiles: South Korea

'Important success'

"The NADA said this is an important success which has gone through the final gateway process of the launch of (a) reconnaissance satellite," the spokesman said, adding that preparations will be completed by April.