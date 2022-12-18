Daesh gunmen in northern Iraq's Kirkuk have blown up a vehicle transporting members of Iraq's federal police before opening fire and killing nine.

It was followed by "a direct attack with small arms" near the village of Shalal al Matar, a federal police officer said on Sunday, on condition of anonymity.

"An assailant has been killed, and we are looking for the others," the officer said.

Two policemen initially reported as being wounded later died, bringing the total killed to nine.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack, one of the deadliest in Iraq in recent months.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani condemned the violence as a "cowardly terrorist attack."

Security forces should show "vigilance, carefully inspect the roads and not provide any opportunity for terrorist elements," he said.

