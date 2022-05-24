Fast News

At least 12 civilians were killed after two separate attacks targetted Kirkuk and Diyala provinces, where farmers were harvesting their crops.

Daesh apparently took advantage of a sandstorm that sharply reduced visibility across Iraq, officials said. (Reuters)

Daesh militants have killed 12 civilians and wounded at least six in two separate attacks in Iraq.

The militants apparently took advantage of a sandstorm that sharply reduced visibility across the country, security officials said on Tuesday.

The attacks occurred on Monday evening in Kirkuk and Diyala provinces, where farmers came under fire while harvesting their crops, security officials said.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell said in a statement that six civilians were killed in the attack in the village of Sami Asi, south of the city of Kirkuk. The Kurdish news network Rudaw said after the killings, an Iraqi federal police force that arrived on the scene was ambushed and three policemen were killed.

Earlier, Daesh launched an attack in Diyala’s town of Gulala, killing six residents, two Iraqi security officials said.

The group claimed responsibility late Monday for the Kirkuk attack, claiming it killed five Shias in their agricultural fields in al-Rashad area in Kirkuk and set fire to five vehicles.

It said its fighters clashed with a supporting unit from the federal police and destroyed one of their vehicles.

Daesh overran large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The group was territorially defeated in 2017 after a years-long war spearheaded by local forces and a US-led international coalition. But it continues to carry out hit-and-run attacks through sleeper cells across both countries.

READ MORE: Rockets hit northern Iraq's oil refinery, cause 'minor damage'

A strong sandstorm has hit Iraq’s Najaf province, disrupting visibility across the city. Thousands of people suffered respiratory problems due to the sandstorm that struck several Iraqi provinces last week pic.twitter.com/QycQfXmmdK — TRT World (@trtworld) May 23, 2022

Source: AP