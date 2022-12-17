A two-month-old baby has been recovered dead from a migrant wreckage off Lesvos (Midilli).

The baby boy, who was found in the early hours of Friday, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, coroner Theodoros Nousias said on Saturday.

The Greek coastguard service said on Saturday it had been called to the area at noon on Friday. It found 30 migrants alive, two of them slightly injured, and the dead baby.

Humanitarian organisation MSF Sea tweeted on Saturday evening that it had received an alert about people in need.

Its team "provided medical and psychological support to 34 survivors", it said, giving a higher tally than the coastguards. "Tragically, a two-month-old baby was found dead."

The NGO complained that police blocked its team from reaching the migrants for two hours and coastguards did the same with another team.

16 believed to be missing

The wreckage occurred when the plastic dinghy carrying migrants of mostly African origin hit rocks on the shore in the Fara area, sources at the Lesbos migrant reception centre said.