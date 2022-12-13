Fast News

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution. (AA)

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 159 irregular migrants after Greek authorities pushed them into Turkish territorial waters.

Teams were dispatched off the coast of Ayvacik district in northwestern Canakkale province after the agency received information that there were irregular migrants in rubber boats, the Turkish Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

A total of 66 people were rescued, it said.

Separately, coast guard teams rescued 53 migrants after receiving information that there were groups of irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coast of Ayvalik district in Balikesir province.

Teams were also dispatched off the coast of Datca district in western Mugla province after the agency received information that there were irregular migrants in rubber boats. A total of 40 people were rescued, it said.

READ MORE: Türkiye detects another illegal Greek pushback of irregular migrants

Violation of international law

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Separately, 18 irregular migrants that entered Türkiye illegally were deported to their countries, the governorship of northwestern Kocaeli province said Monday.

In another operation in Türkiye’s eastern province of Van, 13 alleged human smugglers were arrested.

READ MORE: Turkish drone records fresh Greek pushback of migrants in Aegean Sea

Source: AA