Tunisian voters have been heading to polling stations across the country to elect a new parliament amid a political crisis in the North African country.

The early polls are the latest step in a series of exceptional measures taken by President Kais Saied, which started in July 2021 by ousting the government, dissolving parliament, and drafting a new constitution.

Polls opened on Saturday at 8 AM local time (0700 GMT) and are set to close at 6 PM (1700 GMT).

Around 9.2 million voters are eligible to cast ballots.

A total of 1,058 candidates, including 120 women, are running for seats in the 161-seat parliament.

Tunisians living abroad cast their votes already, on Thursday.

Voting in the capital Tunis, Saied called on Tunisians to take part in the polls.