Global coal consumption is set to rise to an all-time high in 2022 amid the energy crisis.

A report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday that high gas prices driven by sanctions imposed on Russia after the start of the war in Ukraine have led some countries to turn to relatively cheaper coal.

While an increase in coal use in Europe is expected to be temporary, the report warns that it will stay at similar levels in the coming years unless stronger efforts are made towards speeding up the transition to clean energy.

The report forecasts that global coal use will rise 1.2 percent this year, exceeding 8 billion tonnes in a single year for the first time and surpassing a previous record set in 2013. According to the report, it will remain at that level until 2025 - which means coal will remain the largest single source of CO2 emissions.

The rise comes even as slowing economic growth has reduced electricity demand and industrial production and despite power generation from renewables reaching a record high.

The largest increase in coal demand is expected to be in India at 7 percent, followed by the European Union at 6 percent and China at 0.4 percent.

The past year has seen severe droughts in several parts of the world, crippling hydropower generation in countries including in Spain, Tanzania and China.

“The world is close to a peak in fossil fuel use, with coal set to be the first to decline, but we are not there yet,” said Keisuke Sadamori, the IEA’s Director of Energy Markets and Security. “Coal demand is stubborn and will likely reach an all-time high this year, pushing up global emissions.”

Coal is the dirtiest energy source, accounting for around 40 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels.

Rising demand in Europe