European Union leaders have agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to join the bloc of 27 nations — a move hailed by Ankara which urged that negotiation processes must be fairly and determinedly held with other candidates, including Türkiye.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina was granted the status of candidate country today. A strong signal to the people, but also a clear expectation for the new authorities to deliver on reforms," European Council President Charles Michel said in a tweet on Thursday.

General affairs ministers of the EU countries had already agreed on the candidate status for Bosnia earlier this week.

It will be joining other EU candidates — Albania, Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Türkiye and Ukraine — to join the EU, which can take many years and involves complex negotiations on adjusting local laws to match those of the EU.

Kosovo formally applied to join the EU on Thursday.

Bosnia and Herzegovina applied to join the EU in 2016 but has been lagging with reforms set out as necessary to progress toward the EU over quarrels by its Serb, Croat and Bosniak leaders.

The decision to grant it the candidate status was prompted mainly because of a fear that instability created by the conflict in Ukraine may spread to the volatile Western Balkans region.

"With today's decision, we have shown that we understand the challenges facing Bosnia and Herzegovina and the entire Western Balkans," said Slovenia PM Robert Golob who has strongly lobbied for the decision.

"The granting of candidate status is a much-needed signal to third countries, whose malign influence has increased over the years, that we will not allow their negative policies and narratives to prevail in the Western Balkans," Golob said.