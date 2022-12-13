Britain has signalled that it will bring in new legislation to prevent migrants who cross the English Channel from remaining in the country, as the government tries to control a surge in people arriving in small boats on its southern coast.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Tuesday a new five-point strategy for dealing with illegal immigration, including plans to fast-track the deportation of Albanian asylum seekers, and clearing the initial backlog of almost 150,000 asylum cases by the end of next year by doubling the number of caseworkers.

"If you enter the UK illegally you should not be able to remain here," Sunak told parliament. "Instead, you will be detained and swiftly returned either to your home country or to a safe country where your asylum claim will be considered."

"It is not cruel or unkind to want to break the stranglehold of criminal gangs who trade in human misery," he said.

"Enough is enough."

The number of people arriving in England across the Channel has more than doubled in the last two years, with government figures showing Albanians accounting for the highest number of people arriving by this route.

Migrants arriving on small boats has become a major political issue for the Conservative government, particularly in working-class areas in the north and central England, where migrants are blamed for making it harder to find work and stretching public services.

Sunak said a new unit would be created to tackle crossings, and that in the future migrants would be housed in disused holiday parks, former student accommodation and surplus military sites rather than hotels.

He said that over the coming months thousands of Albanians would be returned home.