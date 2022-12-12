WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army kills Palestinian teen girl in occupied West Bank
Jana Zakaran, 16, was hit with a gunshot in the head during a raid by Israeli forces in the northern city of Jenin.
Israeli army kills Palestinian teen girl in occupied West Bank
The Israeli military said it was aware of the teenager’s death and that an investigation was underway. / Reuters
December 12, 2022

Israeli forces have shot and killed a 16 year-old Palestinian girl during a raid in the city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the Israeli aggression in the occupied West Bank this year continued.

The official Palestinian news agency reported on Monday that Jana Zakaran was on her house roof and found dead after the Israeli troops withdrew from Jenin.

It added that troops entered the city and arrested three Palestinians. Clashes and heavy of exchange of fire erupted between soldiers and suspects, it said.

The Israeli military said it was aware of reports of the girl's death and the incident was under review.

It claimed troops were shot at while carrying out a raid to arrest three wanted individuals and returned fire.

Recommended

Along with the nearby city of Nablus, it has been at the centre of much of the violence in the West Bank this year as Israeli forces have conducted near-daily raids as part of a crackdown.

During one of the most violent years in more than a decade, Palestinian authorities say at least 165 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank this year. 

At the same time, at least 23 Israeli civilians and eight members of the security forces have been killed in Israel and the West Bank, while violent clashes between Israeli settlers and Palestinians have also increased.

READ MORE:Israeli troops kill more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people