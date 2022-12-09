WORLD
4 MIN READ
Peru's Boluarte open to early election talks amid pro-Castillo protests
Dina Boluarte, Andean country's first female president, calls for calm as protests break out in support of her ousted predecessor, Pedro Castillo.
Peru's Boluarte open to early election talks amid pro-Castillo protests
Boluarte says she plans to visit Castillo in prison, adding his "coup d'etat surprised us all, including his ministers." / Reuters
December 9, 2022

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has said she is willing to discuss early elections with the country's political and civil organisations but ruled out kick-starting constitutional changes for the time being.

Boluarte, who took office on Wednesday hours after her predecessor Pedro Castillo was ousted, said on Friday she was calling for calm as protests broke out in support of the former president.

Early morning footage on local television showed hundreds of farmers blocking a stretch of Peru's main coastal highway demanding early elections.

"If society and the situation warrants bringing forward elections, then in conversation with the democratic and political forces in Congress, we will sit down to talk," she told reporters.

"I am not the one who caused this situation, I am only fulfilling the constitutional role," she added, calling on the "sisters and brothers who are coming out in protest... to calm down."

Later on Friday, Boluarte said she had received a call expressing support from Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez.

"He expressed his support and collaboration in the framework of the strengthening of our democracy, bilateral relations and regional policies," she said onTwitter.

READ MORE:Peru's Boluarte under pressure amid political turmoil after Castillo ouster

'Peru in political crisis'

The 60-year-old lawyer Boluarte, who was Castillo's vice president, became the first woman to assume the country's presidency and is set to hold the post until 2026 if no fresh elections are called.

Asked about calls from some leftist parties to draft a new constitution, Boluarte said the long-standing demand should not be abandoned, but it was not something she wanted to do in the short term.

"I think this is not the time. Right now, Peru is going through a political crisis and we still need to solve the economic and food crisis," she said.

Recommended

She said she would name her new cabinet members on Friday or Saturday.

Boluarte said she plans to visit Castillo in prison, adding his "coup d'état surprised us all, including his ministers."

READ MORE:Boluarte becomes Peru's first ever female president after Castillo's ouster

Asylum request

Castillo tried to dissolve Congress just hours before he was removed from office in an impeachment vote.

He was detained and is now facing criminal charges.

Mexican authorities said on Thursday they had started talks with Peru on Castillo's request for asylum there.

On Friday afternoon, Peru's Foreign Ministry summoned the Mexican ambassador and said statements by the country's leaders relating to the matter constituted an "interference in Peru's internal affairs."

Peru's abrupt leadership change has had limited effects on markets so far.

Analysts said economic and financial institutions in the world's No.2 copper-producing nation remain resilient to political volatility.

However, Boluarte, who called for a political truce in her first speech as president, will have to be careful to avoid the fate of other leaders who left the post before their terms ended.

READ MORE:Peru's Congress approves motion to begin President Castillo's impeachment

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people