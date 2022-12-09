Türkiye's role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is a "textbook example of middle power activism,” Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the TRT World Forum 2022 on Friday, Rama said that the war in Ukraine has been a "watershed moment for European and Western security".

"[The] invasion of Crimea must have been a non-negotiable red line for both the EU and NATO, for us all in the West, but instead we kept living on illusion that such a major transgression would only lead to continuous frozen conflicts, with no real and imminent consequences to the Western security," he said.

Those "illusions", Rama said, were shattered when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out in February.

READ MORE: Türkiye bore brunt of Cold War yet left alone to fight terrorism: Erdogan

Ankara's global role