Fast News

The event is being held under the theme of ‘Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities’ and brings together academics, journalists, intellectuals, politicians, and members of civil society from around the globe.

The event is being held in person this year after it was held virtually the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Isa Terli / AA)

The TRT World Forum 2022, a two-day annual event, has started in Istanbul.

The gathering, which is held under the theme of Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities this year, brings together academics, journalists, intellectuals, politicians, and members of civil society from around the globe.

The forum's sixth edition started on Friday with an opening speech by Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, the director general of TRT, Türkiye's public broadcaster.

"For a better future, we should reveal the current situation with all its clarity, evaluate the potential of turning uncertainties into opportunities, and carry the future of the world to hope together," he said, explaining the theme of the forum.

Nearly 100 speakers and over 1,000 participants from nearly 40 countries are attending the forum, according to Sobaci.

READ MORE: Türkiye bore brunt of Cold War yet left alone to fight terrorism: Erdogan

TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci at #TRTWorldForum22



- Forum is hosting approximately 100 speakers from 40 countries

- Exchange of ideas will take place over next two day

- Our country under leadership of President Erdogan always advocates for peace & not war pic.twitter.com/ztY0yibli7 — TRT World (@trtworld) December 9, 2022

The sessions and discussions featuring this year include Feeding the World: Ensuring Global Food Security in Times of Crisis, Conflict Resolution and Peace Building: Shaping the Future of Global Leadership, A World in Disarray: The Return of Geopolitics?, and Disarming Disinformation: Defending the Truth in the Digital Age."

The forum will also feature sessions on subjects Ukraine-Russian war, global migration, and the energy crisis.

The event is being held in person this year after it was held virtually the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies