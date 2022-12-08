Thursday, December 8, 2022

Ukraine conflict can end tomorrow if Kiev shows political will: Kremlin

The conflict in Ukraine may end as early as tomorrow if Kiev shows the political will, a Kremlin spokesman said.

"In this case, here you can talk until you're blue in the face, when it's all over. (Ukraine's President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy knows when it can all end, it can all end tomorrow if he has a will," Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow, commenting on remarks by Ukraine's leader that the conflict may end in 2023.

Also on Thursday, Peskov commented on Time magazine's decision to name Zelenskyy as "Person of the Year," saying "The publication's editorial line does not go beyond the European mainstream, which is absolutely blinkered, anti-Russian and frantically Russophobic."

Goal of Zaporizhzhia nuclear safety zone is to 'stop Ukraine shelling': Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the main goal of a proposed safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine was to "stop Ukraine shelling" the facility, while Kiev said Moscow was storing advanced weapons on the site.

The plant has come under repeated shelling - for which Kiev and Moscow blame each other - since Russia seized it shortly after the war began in February, prompting the United Nations nuclear watchdog to call for a demilitarised safety zone around the plant.

Russia for months rejected the calls but has since appeared to warm to the initiative, though the sides have failed to agree on details of what a potential secure zone could look like. The IAEA hopes to have an agreement in place by the end of the year.

Strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure 'response to Kiev's actions': Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow carries out strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in response to Kiev's actions.

"There is a lot of fuss about our strikes on the energy infrastructure of the neighbouring country. Yes, we do that. But who started that? Who hit the Crimean Bridge? Who blew up the power lines from the Kursk nuclear power plant? Who cut water supply to Donetsk? Cutting water supply to a million-population city is an act of genocide," Putin told a meeting with the servicemen nominated for the Hero of Russia state award.

"No one has said a word about (Ukraine's actions in Donbass) anywhere at all, complete silence. And as soon as we move, we do something in response – noise, uproar, crackling throughout the universe," he said.

US plans to fuel conflict in Ukraine till 2025: Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the US plans to fuel the conflict in Ukraine through at least the end of 2025.

She said that such a conclusion may be drawn from documents published by US authorities – in late November they signed a three-year, $1.2 billion contract with aerospace conglomerate Raytheon for the purchase of air defence systems for Kiev.

She said the US presidential administration requested $37 billion in 2023 for additional assistance to Ukraine, and added that Moscow expects that a significant part of this amount will go to the needs of the Ukrainian army, and the rest will "settle on accounts" in European, world banks and private funds. Earlier, committees of both chambers of the US Congress agreed on a draft defence budget for next year, and the document provides for the transfer of at least $800 million to Ukraine.

Russian forces plan to 'liberate' annexed parts of Ukraine

The Kremlin has said that its forces are still set on seizing parts of eastern and southern Ukraine that Moscow has claimed as its own.

Asked about the goals of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia still has to "liberate" parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Moscow proclaimed it had annexed those four regions of Ukraine after holding so-called referendums in September.

Kremlin says 'risk' of Ukrainian attacks in Crimea

The Kremlin said it was vulnerable to Ukrainian attacks on the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula after the Russian military downed a drone near its largest city.

"There are certainly risks because the Ukrainian side continues its policy of organising terrorist attacks. But, on the other hand, information we get indicates that effective countermeasures are being taken," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia may change approach to medium-range missiles moratorium if US deploys missiles in Europe or Asia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow would adhere to its moratorium on deploying intermediate-range nuclear forces (INF) in Europe, as long as the United States did not deploy such weapons in Europe or Asia.

"The moratorium is still in place, but if such weapons are deployed by the United States on European or Asian territory, our approach cannot remain unchanged," Ryabkov told the Rossiya 24 news channel, echoing comments he made a year ago.

