Ukraine appears to expose Russian air defence gaps with long-range strikes as fighting enters its 286th day and attention turns to use of drones in the conflict between the European neighbours.

The US defence budget bill also suspends some restrictions on contracts for munitions to support Ukraine. (Reuters Archive)

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

US defence budget "confrontational" towards Russia - Kremlin

The Kremlin has said that a US military aid spending bill providing $800 million to Ukraine approved by US lawmakers on Tuesday was "confrontational" towards Russia.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "The document that has been adopted is of an extremely confrontational nature in relation to our country."

The Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, authorises the additional spending for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, an increase of $500 million over US President Joe Biden's request earlier this year.

It is expected to pass the Senate and House of Representatives this month, and be sent to the White House for Biden to sign into law.

Belarus moves military gear amid fears of attack on Ukraine

Belarus plans to move military equipment and forces in what it said was a counter-terrorism exercise, amid fears that Russia may mount a new attack on Ukraine from the territory of its Belarusian ally.

"During this period, it is planned to move military equipment and personnel of the national security forces," the state BelTA news agency cited the country's Security Council as saying.

"The movement of citizens (transport) along certain public roads and areas would be restricted and the use of imitation weapons for training purposes is planned."

Russia's Gazprom to ship 42.4 mln cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine

Russia's Gazprom said that it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine today, a volume in line with recent days.

Kremlin: Russia considering options to respond to oil price caps –RIA

Russia has been assessing different options regarding how to respond to caps on its oil price, RIA news agency reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

A $60-per-barrel price cap set by the G7 nations, the European Union and Australia came into force on Monday as they try to limit Russia's ability to finance its military operation in Ukraine.

16 dead, including soldiers, in Donetsk road accident: Russian-proxy official

More than a dozen people have died in a road accident in the eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk, which is mostly controlled by Russian forces, the Moscow-backed region's head said.

"A tragedy on the T-0517 highway claimed the lives of 16 people, among them were some of our defenders," the Russia-appointed head of Donetsk Denis Pushilin said on Telegram.

Four other passengers were injured in the accident that took place between Torez and Shakhtarsk, according to Pushilin.

Russia accuses Ukraine of deploying drones to strike deep within the country. So how does Kiev respond to these allegations? Rahul Radhakrishnan reports pic.twitter.com/gxudt8ra7S — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 7, 2022

US distances itself from Ukraine's strike inside Russia

The United States has said it hadn't "enabled" Ukraine to carry out strikes inside Russia, after a spate of drone attacks on military-linked facilities deep within Russian territory.

Kiev did not directly claim responsibility but neither did it criticise the action, which killed three people and damaged long range bombers and a fuel depot, according to reports from Russia.

"We have neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside of Russia," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

Washington has held back from supplying Ukraine forces with long-range ATACMS missiles that could strike inside Russia out of fears it could lead to a direct confrontation between Russian forces and those of the US and NATO. But experts believe Ukraine was able to modify old long-distance Soviet-era reconnaissance drones on its own to target them at the bases in the Kursk, Ryazan and Saratov.

