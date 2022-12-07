A group of far-right figures and ex-military officers were planning attacks in Germany to ignite a nationwide chaos that would give them the opportunity to seize power from the government, according to prosecutors.

German officials made the revelation on Wednesday following the arrest of 25 people, who prosecutor's said were preparing a violent overthrow of the state to install as national leader a prince who had sought support from Russia.

The arrests were made after authorities carried out raids in 11 federal states, including Thuringia, Hesse and Lower Saxony.

As many as 3,000 security officers were involved in the raids, conducting searches at houses and offices of more than 50 suspects to gather evidence, including documents and electronic devices.

Prosecutors said the group was inspired by the deep state conspiracy theories of Germany's Reichsbuerger (Citizens of the Reich) and QAnon, whose advocates were among those arrested after the storming of the US Capitol in January 2021.

Heinrich XIII Prinz Reuss, a descendant of a noble family, was identified as the possible leader of a future state. He was reportedly planning a takeover with the help of former German military officer Rudiger von P, to achieve a "system change" in the country, in which Rudiger would also serve as the military commander.

As early as last year, the suspects had already started making their plans to overthrow the current constitutional system in Germany, prosecutors said.

The group held regular meetings and discussed their plans, and even nominated ministers for a post-coup government.

Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, a former lawmaker of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), was among those who were identified as a suspect, and he was to be the justice minister, authorities said.

The group's members reject the existence of the Federal Republic of Germany and its legal system for various motives and on different grounds.