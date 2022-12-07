German industrial production fell slightly in October, official figures published have showed, as analysts saw Europe's largest economy drifting towards a winter recession.

Output dropped 0.1 percent in October on the previous month, according to preliminary data from federal statistics agency Destatis on Wednesday.

Updated figures showed that production rose more strongly than previously thought in September, up 1.1 percent instead of 0.6 percent.

Despite the positive September revision and recent improvements in business confidence indicators, October's lacklustre reading showed an economic downturn was closing in, analysts said.

"The German economy has not fallen off a cliff but continues its long slide into recession," said Carsten Brzeski, head of macro at ING bank.

Rising energy costs

Sizeable government interventions to mitigate the impact of rapidly increasing energy costs in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine have helped, Brzeski said.