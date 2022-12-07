Joe Biden's party has won a new US Senate seat with Democrat Raphael Warnock's victory in Georgia, according to television networks.

Tuesday's victory confirms the very slim Democratic majority – 51 to 49 – in the upper house of Congress.

The incumbent senator defeated Republican Herschel Walker, a former football star and protege of former president Donald Trump.

Even before CNN and NBC called the race for Warnock, Biden appeared confident, shouting at a distance to pool reporters as he arrived in Washington: "We're going to win. We're going to win Georgia."

Warnock's victory does not change the balance of power in the Senate, which Democrats had already secured control of on November 8.

But the victory allows Democrats to wield greater control in committees and curbs the power of any individual Democratic senator to sink Biden initiatives.

The Republicans took back the House, but with a much smaller majority than expected.

Warnock, pastor at the Atlanta church where civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr once preached, and Walker, who are both African American, faced voters after neither earned more than 50 percent in the November 8 midterm vote.

With Warnock, 53, and Walker, 60, running neck and neck, Biden urged Georgians on Tuesday to turn out and vote.