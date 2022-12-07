San Francisco supervisors have voted to put the brakes on a controversial policy that would let police use "killer robots" for deadly force.

The Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday unanimously to ban the use of robots in such a fashion explicitly, but they sent the issue back to a committee for further discussion and could allow it in limited cases at another time.

It's a reversal from last week's vote allowing the use of robots in limited cases.

The police said they had no plans to arm the robots with guns but wanted the ability to put explosives on them in extraordinary circumstances.

Last week's approval generated pushback and criticism about the potential to deploy robots that can kill people.

On Monday, several supervisors joined dozens of protestors outside City Hall to urge the board to change course.

Some supervisors said they felt the public did not have enough time to discuss whether robots could be used to kill people before the board first voted last week.

People's disapproval

The vote resulted from a new state law requiring police departments to inventory military-grade equipment and seek approval for its use.