WORLD
3 MIN READ
John Paul II willingly concealed child abuse by priests: Dutch report
Evidence shows that late pope intentionally disregarded cases of child abuse by priests during his administration as archbishop of Krakow.
John Paul II willingly concealed child abuse by priests: Dutch report
Defenders of the pope argue that he was not aware of how serious the situation was, and that at first he believed it to be an American issue. / AP
December 5, 2022

Pope John Paul II covered up abuse by priests decades before becoming the leader of the Catholic Church, according to new allegations published by the Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

The reported alleged that the pope ignored the sexual abuse of minors by some priests under his administration in Krakow, Poland, where he served as archbishop, and did not dismiss them.

The report is based on the investigation of Dutch journalist Ekke Overbeek, who conducted his research for three years in Poland, the homeland of the late pope.

Overbeek based his report on the information he gathered from the roommate of a priest named Eugeniusz Surgent, who was accused of child abuse.

According to the report, Surgent repeatedly committed the abuse of children, and later apologised for it in a letter he wrote to John Paul II.

Another priest, accused of abusing children, also reportedly spoke to John Paul II.

"The future pope knew about it and, nevertheless, transferred those men. That led to new victims," Overbeek told NOS.

Recommended

Church's reasoning

“The reasoning of the church - of the defenders of the pope - boils down to the fact that he would not have known, that he understood the seriousness of the situation very late, and that he first thought it was America's problem. All those arguments can now be dropped," he added.

NOS reported that Overbeek prepared his research as a book, which will be published in Polish soon.

Speaking on the book, Stanislaw Obirek, a Warsaw University professor, said the investigation "is true enough to destroy the myths that John Paul II was a saint in his youth."

The Vatican has yet to comment on the report by the NOS.

READ MORE: Polish paedophile film mars John Paul II centenary

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people