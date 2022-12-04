President Isaac Herzog has arrived in Bahrain, the first visit by an Israeli head of state to the Gulf kingdom since the two countries normalised relations in 2020.

Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, was greeted at the airport by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al Zayani on Sunday, according to pictures posted to his Twitter account.

He said on Twitter he planned to meet King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, as well as Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is crown prince and prime minister.

Accompanied by an economic delegation, Herzog said he would discuss "ways to strengthen our economic cooperation" along with climate change and security issues.

Herzog said he would then travel to Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Normalisation process