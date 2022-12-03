Beijing residents cheered the removal of Covid-19 testing booths while Shenzhen followed other cities in announcing it would no longer require commuters to present their test results to travel, as an easing of China's virus curbs gathered pace.

The southern city of Shenzhen made the announcement on Saturday, following similar moves by Chengdu and Tianjin, among China's biggest cities.

Although daily cases hover near all-time highs, some cities are taking steps to loosen Covid-19 testing requirements and quarantine rules as China looks to make its zero-Covid policy more targeted amid an economic slowdown and public frustration that has boiled over into unrest.

Many testing booths in the Chinese capital of Beijing have been shut, as the city stops demanding negative test results as a condition to enter places such as supermarkets and prepares to do so for subways from Monday, though many other venues including offices still have the requirement.

A video showing workers in Beijing removing a testing booth by crane on to a truck went viral on Chinese social media on Friday.

"This should have been taken away earlier!," said one commentator. "Banished to history," said another.

The authenticity of the footage was not verified. At some of the remaining booths, however, residents grumbled about hour-long queues for the tests due to the closures.

Further reductions coming