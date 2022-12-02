TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's MIT 'neutralises' senior PKK terrorist in northern Syria
Muhammed Nasir played role in many terrorist acts against Turkish security forces in Operation Peace Spring area, security sources say.
Türkiye's MIT 'neutralises' senior PKK terrorist in northern Syria
The Turkish military neutralised five YPG/PKK terrorists on Friday in a separate operation in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry says. / AA Archive
December 2, 2022

Turkish intelligence forces have "neutralised" a senior YPG/PKK terrorist in northern Syria, security sources said.

Muhammed Nasir, codenamed Kemal Pir, was targeted in an operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization in the Operation Peace Spring area, the sources said on Friday on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Nasir, the so-called brigade officer of the terror group in the Tal Tamir town, had reportedly a good knowledge of the Operation Peace Spring region as he was a local.

The terrorist, who was an expert on missiles, took an active role in plotting sabotages.

He also played a role in many terrorist acts against Turkish security forces in the Operation Peace Spring area.

Another YPG/PKK terrorist Azad Onguc, codenamed Canfeda Alman, was nabbed by Turkish security forces in an operation in southeastern Türkiye's Sirnak province while he was hiding in a truck trailer to enter the country illegally, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

He was on Türkiye's list of wanted terrorists for the crimes of "destroying the unity and integrity of the state" and "deliberate killing."

Onguc was involved in many terrorist acts, including a 2018 armed attack against security forces in the southeastern Siirt province, which killed gendarmerie personnel and six security guards and injured 12 others.

READ MORE: Türkiye warns allied countries against supporting PKK terror group: Akar

Recommended

Operation Claw-Sword continues

Two people who were found to have helped the terrorist enter the country were also arrested on the charge of "knowingly and willingly aiding and abetting a terrorist organization."

Meanwhile, the Turkish military neutralised five YPG/PKK terrorists on Friday in a separate operation in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Recently, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword in northern areas of Iraq and Syria, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group PKK, which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan and sometimes execute attacks on Turkish soil.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women children and infants. 

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the terror group.

READ MORE:Turkish forces 'neutralise' senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years