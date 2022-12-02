A group of Indigenous Australians have successfully stalled plans to develop a massive new gas field off the country's northern coast.

Australia's federal court dismissed an appeal by Santos on Friday, finding the company was obliged to "consult Mr. Tipakalippa and the Munupi clan because they had interests that may be affected".

Dennis Tipakalippa, an Indigenous elder from the remote Tiwi Islands, has been fighting a legal battle against Santos, one of the country's largest oil and gas producers, which wants to begin a drilling project in the Timor Sea.

Tipakalippa and the Munupi clan raised concerns that the Santos project could wreck important ocean food sources, and blight their connection to a spiritually significant area.

In September a court essentially revoked environmental approval for the gas company's project, saying Indigenous communities had not been properly consulted.

Three Federal Court judges ruled that Santos had not consulted all the indigenous people on the Tiwi Islands that should have been consulted for its environmental plan, backing a challenge brought by a member of the Munupi clan.

READ MORE:Thousands march for aboriginal rights as Australia marks national day