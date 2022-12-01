BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Asian stocks rally, dollar tanks after Fed signals slowdown in rate hikes
Global markets reacted positively to comments by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell who said it "makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down".
Asian stocks rally, dollar tanks after Fed signals slowdown in rate hikes
The greenback's losses come after it soared across the board this year. / AP
December 1, 2022

Asian stocks have extended a global rally and the dollar sank after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell flagged a rate hike slowdown.

Tokyo, Sydney and Taipei added more than one percent on Thursday while Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Mumbai and Bangkok were also in positive territory.

London, Paris and Frankfurt rose at the open.

The dollar suffered another sell-off, tanking more than one percent to briefly hit as low as 135.84 yen, a level not seen since August.

The greenback's losses come after it soared across the board this year as Fed monetary policy diverged more and more from other central banks.

A growing sense of hope that months of sharp monetary tightening around the world is finally reining inflation back from its decades-long highs sent equities surging in November, even as policymakers warned more work had to be done.

And in a much-anticipated speech on Wednesday, Powell said the full effects of the Fed's belt-tightening had yet to be felt but that it "makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down".

READ MORE: Inflation clouds Black Friday sales in US shopping season

Recommended

Monetary policy to remain tight

He signalled the US central bank's December gathering would likely see officials lift borrowing costs by 50 basis points, having pushed them up by a bumper 75 points at the past four meetings.

However, Powell did say policy would need to remain tight "for some time" to restore price stability, echoing comments from other Fed officials who suggested there might not be any cuts until 2024.

Analysts said the reaction to Powell's remarks - which had been expected to be his most dovish in some time - highlighted a sense of relief among investors that a long-hoped-for pivot was on the cards.

All three main indexes on Wall Street surged, with the Nasdaq leading the way as rate-sensitive tech firms rocketed.

The gains extended November's rally and helped claw back more of the hefty losses suffered for much of 2022.

READ MORE: American celebrities named in lawsuit over FTX's fraudulent scheme

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting
NASA, NOAA to launch joint mission to shield earth from solar storms
Drones disrupt Copenhagen, Oslo airports amid NATO tensions over alleged Russian airspace breaches
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US