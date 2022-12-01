WORLD
Daesh leader killed in Syria's Daraa in October: US
The death is the second of a Daesh leader following a February US raid in northwestern Syria that led to the death of Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurashi, the predecessor of the man killed last month.
The Daesh terror group earlier confirmed the death of its leader in an audio statement. / AA Archive
December 1, 2022

A Daesh leader was killed in Syria's Daraa province last month, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said.

Abu al Hassan al Hashimi al Qurayshi was killed in mid-October during an operation, spokesperson Colonel Joe Buccino said on Wednesday.

The White House welcomed the news of the Al Qurayshi’s death.

"We are pleased to see the removal of Daesh's top leaders in such quick succession. The United States remains committed to countering the global threat from Daesh and stands ready to work with international partners who share that same goal," spokesperson Karine Jean-Pieree told reporters.

The Daesh terror group earlier confirmed the death of its leader in an audio statement.

READ MORE: US military: Top Daesh members killed in Syria air strike

SOURCE:AA
