WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia postpones arms control talks with US
US State Department said Russia has "unilaterally postponed" talks with the United States aimed at resuming nuclear weapons inspections that were set to take place in Cairo.
Russia postpones arms control talks with US
The US said it was ready to reschedule the talks at the earliest possible date. / Reuters Archive
November 28, 2022

Russia has announced that it was postponing highly-anticipated arms control talks with the United States, scheduled to take place in Egypt despite tensions over the Ukraine conflict.

"The session of the bilateral coordinating committee on the Russian-American START Treaty, previously scheduled to take place in Cairo between November 29 and December 6, will not take place on the dates indicated," a foreign ministry spokesperson told state-run news agency TASS on Monday.

"The event is postponed to a later date," the spokesperson was cited as saying.

No other details were provided.

US State Department spokesperson said Russia has "unilaterally postponed" talks with the United States.

The spokesperson said Washington was ready to reschedule the talks at the earliest possible date.

READ MORE:US, Russian intelligence chiefs meet in Türkiye

Recommended

Resumption of inspections

The United States had said this month that it expected to meet with Russia soon to discuss the possible resumption of inspections under New START, a key nuclear disarmament treaty between the two countries.

Moscow announced in August that it was suspending US inspections of its military sites under New START, saying it was responding to American obstruction of inspections by Russia.

New START is the last bilateral agreement of its kind between the world's two main nuclear powers.

Signed in 2010, it limited the arsenals of the two countries to a maximum of 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads each – a reduction of nearly 30 percent from the previous limit set in 2002.

READ MORE: Pentagon mulls sending 100-mile strike weapon to Ukraine: report

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people