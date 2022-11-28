Russia has announced that it was postponing highly-anticipated arms control talks with the United States, scheduled to take place in Egypt despite tensions over the Ukraine conflict.

"The session of the bilateral coordinating committee on the Russian-American START Treaty, previously scheduled to take place in Cairo between November 29 and December 6, will not take place on the dates indicated," a foreign ministry spokesperson told state-run news agency TASS on Monday.

"The event is postponed to a later date," the spokesperson was cited as saying.

No other details were provided.

US State Department spokesperson said Russia has "unilaterally postponed" talks with the United States.

The spokesperson said Washington was ready to reschedule the talks at the earliest possible date.

