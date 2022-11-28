WORLD
3 MIN READ
World's largest active volcano in Hawaii erupts for first time in decades
US authorities say flows of lava remained "contained" within the summit area of Mauna Loa, but the eruption could pose a threat to nearby residents should conditions change.
World's largest active volcano in Hawaii erupts for first time in decades
Lava is erupting from the Mauna Loa summit and overflowing from the caldera. — Ken Hon/USGS Volcanoes
November 28, 2022

Emergency crews went on alert as Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years, authorities in the United States have said.

Flows of lava remained "contained" within the summit caldera — thelarge depression at the mouth of a volcano — of Mauna Loa, but the eruption could pose a threat to nearby residents should conditions change, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported at 11:45 pm local time Sunday (9:45 GMT on Monday), some 15 minutes after the eruption inside the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

"At this time, lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities," the USGS said on its website, noting that residents of the area should review preparedness procedures.

Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since 1843, according to the USGS.

The most recent eruption, in 1984, lasted 22 days and produced lava flows which reached to within about seven kms (four miles) of Hilo, a city which is home to about 44,000 people today.

While the latest eruption on the main island of the remote US state in the Pacific remains confined within the basin at the top of the volcano, called the caldera, "if the eruptive vents migrate outside its walls, lava flows may move rapidly downslope," according to the USGS.

Recommended

Hours later on Monday morning, the USGS volcano monitoring office tweeted: "Lava does seem to have flowed outside the caldera, but for now the eruptive vents remain confined to the caldera."

The agency said the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory was in consultation with emergency management personnel and its staff would conduct an aerial reconnaissance over the 13,674-foot (4,168-metre) volcano as soon as possible.

Hawaii authorities said no evacuation orders have been given, although the summit area and several roads in the region were closed.

A USGS webcam on Mauna Loa summit's north rim showed long bright eruptive fissures within the volcanic crater, contrasted against the dark of night.

The Hawaiian islands are home to six active volcanoes.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people