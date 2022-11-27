Iran has hit out at former German footballer and coach Jurgen Klinsmann, demanding his resignation from the FIFA Technical Study Group for his comments after Iran's 2-0 win against Wales.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Iran's football federation accused Klinsmann of making judgments about Iranian "culture" while referring to his "dramatic dives" as a player and "shameful" episode in the 1982 World Cup.

After the thrilling finish in the Iran-Wales match on Friday, Klinsmann appeared on BBC and made controversial remarks about Iran that immediately sparked a furor.

“Yes, that’s their culture,” he said, in response to presenter Gabby Logan's comments on Iran's “gamesmanship”. “Their way of doing it, and that is why Carlos Queiroz fits really well [with] the Iranian national team."

His comment that Iranian players "worked the referee" suggested that it was in Iran's culture to engage in unsportsmanlike conduct and obstruct on-field referees.

He also derided Iran's Portuguese manager Carlos Queiroz, saying he struggled with South America and Egypt before going back to Iran for a second stint.

READ MORE: US soccer federation scrubs emblem off Iran flag ahead of World Cup game

Outrage on social media

Klinsmann's comments have drawn anger and outrage in Iran, with football fans taking to social media to call him out.