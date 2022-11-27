The US government has responded to the social accord between Venezuela's government and opposition by allowing a major US oil company to resume operations in Venezuela.

The government of Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition led by Juan Guaidobroke a political stalemate on Saturday with a broad social protection agreement.

The US Treasury Department said the accord marks "important steps in the right direction to restore democracy" in Venezuela, and responded by issuing a license to Chevron Corp. to resume limited oil extraction operations in the South American country.

The license will remain in effect for six months while the Biden administration assesses whether the Maduro government meets commitments made in the accord, Treasury said.

Chevron said it would "continue supporting social investment programs aimed at providing humanitarian relief" in the country and that the "decision brings added transparency to the Venezuelan oil sector."

The relaxation of curbs on Chevron's operations in Venezuela, which has the world's largest oil reserves, would allow the nation to move toward re-entering global oil markets.

The accord also paved the way for the United Nations to oversee a trust fund of frozen assets of the Maduro government to be used for a variety of social projects, including programs related to education, health, food security, flood response and electricity.