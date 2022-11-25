A planned peace meeting between Azerbaijan and Armenia next month has been called off over Yerevan’s insistence on involving France.

The planned December 7 meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels will not be held, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday during a conference in the capital Baku.

According to Aliyev, Pashinyan had said that Armenia would only take part in the meeting if French President Emmanuel Macron also takes part in the talks, an insistence the Azerbaijani president called “an attempt to disrupt the peace talks”.

Aliyev said that Hikmet Hajiyev, his assistant and foreign policy chief, told him on Thursday that they had a call from the office of European Council President Charles Michel conveying Pashinyan’s request for Macron to be involved in the meeting.

Aliyev said that just a week before the meeting in Prague, Macron criticised Azerbaijan in an interview, accusing it “of things we didn’t commit”. “Later, the completely unacceptable and insulting bill in the French senate was passed,” he said, adding that the French National Assembly is expected to “adopt another anti-Azerbaijani bill”.

'Paris’ involvement in the talks impossible'

Last week, Azerbaijan rebuffed a French senate resolution calling for sanctions against Baku and its withdrawal from territory liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. “Then there was the French attempt to attack us through the Francophonie Summit (in Tunisia). This is unacceptable because Francophonie is a humanitarian organisation,” Aliyev said.

Azerbaijani officials had walked out of the francophone country summit over “distorted, provocative statements” against Baku in a draft of the summit’s declaration.