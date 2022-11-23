Kosovo and Serbia have reached an 11th-hour deal to end a nearly two-year dispute over car license plates in northern Kosovo, which the West had warned could trigger ethnic violence, the European Union's foreign policy chief said.

"We have a deal," Josep Borrell posted on Twitter on Wednesday after the agreement was reached in Brussels under EU mediation.

"Very pleased to announce that chief negotiators of Kosovo and Serbia under EU-facilitation have agreed on measures to avoid further escalation and to fully concentrate on the proposal on normalisation of their relations."

Kosovo had planned to start issuing fines from Thursday to some 10,000 Serb drivers who continue to use Serbian-issued car license plates

"Serbia will stop issuing licence plates with Kosovo cities' denominations & Kosovo will cease further actions related to re-registration of vehicles," Borrell said.

He also added that parties from both sides will be invited in the coming days to discuss the rest of the process.

Car licence plate issue

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo have risen since ethnic Serbs in Kosovo withdrew from all central and local institutions in protest over Pristina's decision to replace old car license plates issued by Serbian authorities with those from Kosovo.