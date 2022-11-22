US police have identified a suspect in the weekend slayings of four people at an Oklahoma state marijuana farm but said they aren't releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger.

Authorities said the three men and one woman, who were Chinese citizens, were "executed" on the 10-acre property west of Hennessey town, about 90 kilometres northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim who was wounded and who is also a Chinese citizen was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital.

The next-of-kin notification was still pending "because of a significant language barrier," police said.

Authorities have a suspect in mind, but the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is withholding the name, for now, to avoid endangering others.

"The suspect was inside that building for a significant amount of time before the executions began," OSBI said in a news release Tuesday. "Based on the investigation thus far, this does not appear to be a random incident."

'There's a lot to unravel'

OSBI Captain Stan Florence said the previous day that authorities believe the suspect knew the victims, who were found dead Sunday night.