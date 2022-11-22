WORLD
Astana meeting discusses Syria crisis
Delegations from Russia, Türkiye, Iran, Syrian regime, and Syrian opposition discussed ways to stabilise the situation in Syria.
The Astana format talks were launched in 2017 in a bid to restore peace and stability in Syria, which has been ravaged by civil war since 2011. / AA
November 22, 2022

The 19th international meeting on Syria in the Astana format has been held in Kazakhstan’s capital.

The meeting on Tuesday was attended by delegations from Russia, Türkiye, Iran, the Syrian regime and the Syrian opposition.

On November 14, a Kazakh Foreign Ministry official had said that the meeting would discuss the situation in Syria, the promotion of Syria’s political process, and the international community’s mobilisation of efforts in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

As observers, representatives of the UN, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq are also present in the meeting, which is sent to end on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press before the talks begin, Russian Special Representative to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev said that bilateral and trilateral meetings will be held throughout the day to discuss ways to stabilise the situation in Syria.

"Our priority is the situation in Idlib and the northeast of the Euphrates," Lavrentiev said.

Further consultations

The second day of the talks will focus on further consultations, followed by a press conference, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aybek Smadiyarov said.

The Astana format talks were launched in 2017 in a bid to restore peace and stability in the Arab country, which has been ravaged by civil war since 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

The last Astana format talks on Syria were held this June.

