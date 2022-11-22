The 19th international meeting on Syria in the Astana format has been held in Kazakhstan’s capital.

The meeting on Tuesday was attended by delegations from Russia, Türkiye, Iran, the Syrian regime and the Syrian opposition.

On November 14, a Kazakh Foreign Ministry official had said that the meeting would discuss the situation in Syria, the promotion of Syria’s political process, and the international community’s mobilisation of efforts in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

As observers, representatives of the UN, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq are also present in the meeting, which is sent to end on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press before the talks begin, Russian Special Representative to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev said that bilateral and trilateral meetings will be held throughout the day to discuss ways to stabilise the situation in Syria.

"Our priority is the situation in Idlib and the northeast of the Euphrates," Lavrentiev said.