Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.45 percent of votes in Sunday's snap election, an exit poll carried out by the "Open Society" research institute showed on Monday.

Tokayev was widely expected to win the election and extend his rule in the oil-rich Central Asian nation by seven years.

According to first estimates from the electoral commission the runner-up, other than the 'against everyone' ballots, gained 5.2 percent. Twelve million voters were eligible to cast their ballots.

The victory of President Tokayev was all but a foregone conclusion as the 69-year-old faced no real opposition.

Rich in natural resources and located at the crossroads of important trade routes, Kazakhstan sank into chaos during protests over high living costs in January which left 238 dead.

'No monopoly of power'